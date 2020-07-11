Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts

Hondurans stand on rooftops surrounded by the floodwaters of Hurricane Eta at San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 7, 2020. Joint Task Force-Bravo's 1-228th Aviation Regiment provided aviation support while also conducting medical evacuation operations to rescue stranded survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

Date Taken: 11.07.2020
Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN