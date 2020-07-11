U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs a dedication pass during a performance in Stuart, Fla., Nov. 7, 2020. This maneuver serves as a salute to all the men and women who have served in the armed forces and paid the ultimate price. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 18:59 Photo ID: 6416699 VIRIN: 201107-F-VA182-1002 Resolution: 3778x2125 Size: 3.56 MB Location: STUART, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptor Soars Over Stuart [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.