U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs a dedication pass during a performance in Stuart, Fla., Nov. 7, 2020. This maneuver serves as a salute to all the men and women who have served in the armed forces and paid the ultimate price. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6416699
|VIRIN:
|201107-F-VA182-1002
|Resolution:
|3778x2125
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|STUART, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raptor Soars Over Stuart [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
