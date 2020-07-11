U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, lands in preparation for a performance in Stuart, Fla., Nov. 7, 2020. The F-22 Demo Team travels to air shows all across the world to showcase the unique performance and capabilities of the world's premier 5th-generation stealth fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6416698
|VIRIN:
|201107-F-VA182-1004
|Resolution:
|4687x3125
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|STUART, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raptor Soars Over Stuart [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
