    Raptor Soars Over Stuart [Image 1 of 4]

    Raptor Soars Over Stuart

    STUART, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, flies alongside Maj. Cody Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team Commander, during a performance in Stuart, Fla., Nov. 7, 2020. Both the F-22 and A-10 Demo Teams travel to airshows all across the world to showcase the unique performance and capabilities of modern American air power (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 18:59
    Photo ID: 6416697
    VIRIN: 201107-F-VA182-1003
    Resolution: 4209x2806
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: STUART, FL, US 
