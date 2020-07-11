U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, flies alongside Maj. Cody Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team Commander, during a performance in Stuart, Fla., Nov. 7, 2020. Both the F-22 and A-10 Demo Teams travel to airshows all across the world to showcase the unique performance and capabilities of modern American air power (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 18:59 Photo ID: 6416697 VIRIN: 201107-F-VA182-1003 Resolution: 4209x2806 Size: 4.12 MB Location: STUART, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptor Soars Over Stuart [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.