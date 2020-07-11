U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, flies alongside Maj. Cody Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team Commander, during a performance in Stuart, Fla., Nov. 7, 2020. Both the F-22 and A-10 Demo Teams travel to airshows all across the world to showcase the unique performance and capabilities of modern American air power (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6416697
|VIRIN:
|201107-F-VA182-1003
|Resolution:
|4209x2806
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|STUART, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raptor Soars Over Stuart [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
