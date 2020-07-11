U.S., Bangladesh navies exercise in the Bay of Bengal during CARAT Bangladesh 2020

201107-N-PL200-0003

BAY OF BENGAL (Nov. 7, 2020) USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) Master Capt. Erwin Lao and Lt. Alexander Laabs, exercise lead from Destroyer Squadron 7, navigate from the bridge as ships from the Bangladesh Navy maneuver in formation during the sea phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh. This year marks the 26th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Third Officer (3/O) Surafel Asfaw)

