U.S., Bangladesh navies exercise in the Bay of Bengal during CARAT Bangladesh 2020

BAY OF BENGAL (Nov. 7, 2020) Ships from the Bangladesh Navy meet with USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) in the Bay of Bengal as part of the sea phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh 2020. This year marks the 26th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alexander Laabs)

