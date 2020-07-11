Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Bangladesh navies exercise in the Bay of Bengal during CARAT Bangladesh 2020 [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S., Bangladesh navies exercise in the Bay of Bengal during CARAT Bangladesh 2020

    BAY OF BENGAL

    11.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    201107-N-PL200-0002
    BAY OF BENGAL (Nov. 7, 2020) Crew members aboard USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) navigate the ship from the bridge as ships from the Bangladesh Navy maneuver in formation during the sea phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh. This year marks the 26th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Third Officer (3/O) Surafel Asfaw)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 18:26
    Photo ID: 6416691
    VIRIN: 201107-N-PL200-0002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 801.59 KB
    Location: BAY OF BENGAL
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Military Sealift Command
    Bangladesh
    Partnership
    U.S. Navy
    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training
    Expeditionary Strike Group 7
    Commander Task Force 76
    DESRON 7
    Commander Task Force 72
    Commander Task Force 73
    Bangladesh Navy
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    USNS Millinocket
    CARAT 2020

