Navy hospital corpsman serves as Marine Corps aerial observer

201023-M-JX780-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 23, 2020) ‒ U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Addison Avell, also a UH-1Y Venom aerial observer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspects a needle before administering an intravenous into a patient for training aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN