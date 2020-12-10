Navy hospital corpsman serves as Marine Corps aerial observer

201012-M-JX780-1146 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 12, 2020) ‒ U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Addison Avell, also a UH-1Y Venom aerial observer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, watches for obstructions from a UH-1Y Venom before landing on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

