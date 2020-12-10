Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy hospital corpsman serves as Marine Corps aerial observer [Image 6 of 10]

    Navy hospital corpsman serves as Marine Corps aerial observer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.12.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    201012-M-JX780-1208 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 12, 2020) ‒ U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Addison Avell, a UH-1Y Venom aerial observer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks into a communications helmet to direct the pilots for landing on the flight deck of the ship in a UH-1Y Venom during flight operations while underway. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 19:15
    Photo ID: 6416667
    VIRIN: 201012-M-JX780-1208
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy hospital corpsman serves as Marine Corps aerial observer [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy hospital corpsman serves as Marine Corps aerial observer

    corpsman
    usmc
    15th meu
    usn
    aerial observer
    MKIARG15MEU

