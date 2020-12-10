Navy hospital corpsman serves as Marine Corps aerial observer

201012-M-JX780-1209 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 12, 2020) ‒ U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Addison Avell, also a UH-1Y Venom aerial observer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, scans the horizon from a UH-1Y Venom during flight operations while underway. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 Photo ID: 6416668 Resolution: 3456x5184