The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) performs divisional tactics with the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) and the Takanami-class destroyer JS Oonami (JS 111) while conducting integrated operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 04:23
|Photo ID:
|6416286
|VIRIN:
|201106-N-WI365-3103
|Resolution:
|6163x4402
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
