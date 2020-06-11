Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami [Image 7 of 8]

    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) prepares to come alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during divisional tactics while conducting integrated operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 04:23
    Photo ID: 6416285
    VIRIN: 201106-N-WI365-3128
    Resolution: 5322x3801
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami
    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami
    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami
    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami
    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami
    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami
    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami
    McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    McCain
    watch
    DESRON 15
    maneuvering
    CTF 70
    DIVTACS
    Indo-Pacific
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    battle ensign
    Big Bad John
    Malabar 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT