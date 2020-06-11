McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Tanner Martin, from Bakersfield, Calif., stands watch on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as the ship conducts divisional tactics with the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) and the Takanami-class destroyer JS Oonami (JS 111) while conducting integrated operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

Date Taken: 11.06.2020
Location: INDIAN OCEAN