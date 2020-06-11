Cmdr. Ryan T. Easterday, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) waves to the Takanami-class destroyer JS Oonami (JS 111) as it makes its approach during divisional tactics while conducting integrated operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 04:22 Photo ID: 6416279 VIRIN: 201106-N-WI365-3143 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.16 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McCain conducts DIVTACS with HMAS Ballarat, JS Oonami [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.