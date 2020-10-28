Senior Airman Kody Pitmon, 49th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, guards F-16 Vipers on the flight line, Oct. 28, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. National First Responders’ Day celebrates the selflessness of firefighters, emergency medical technicians, police officers, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 17:42
|Photo ID:
|6415995
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-UH828-1013
|Resolution:
|4316x2402
|Size:
|586.03 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Responder's Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
