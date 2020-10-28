Senior Airman Kody Pitmon, 49th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, guards F-16 Vipers on the flight line, Oct. 28, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. National First Responders’ Day celebrates the selflessness of firefighters, emergency medical technicians, police officers, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:42 Photo ID: 6415995 VIRIN: 201028-F-UH828-1013 Resolution: 4316x2402 Size: 586.03 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Responder's Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.