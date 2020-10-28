Senior Airman Alvaro Barboza, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, climbs the ladder on a firetruck, Oct. 28, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. October 28th is nationally recognized as the day to honor men and women who put their lives on the line to protect their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:42 Photo ID: 6415993 VIRIN: 201028-F-UE756-1112 Resolution: 3737x1975 Size: 601.11 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Responder's Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.