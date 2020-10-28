Senior Airman Kody Pitmon, left, and Staff Sgt. Trevor Seppala, 49th Security Forces Squadron patrolmen, pose for a photo, Oct. 28, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Pitmon and Seppala perform internal security on the flight line to protect Holloman assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 17:42
|Photo ID:
|6415992
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-UE756-1008
|Resolution:
|3744x2208
|Size:
|705.75 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Responder's Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
