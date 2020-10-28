Airman 1st Class Dawson Ogletree, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, saws a pallet for training, Oct. 28, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Holloman firefighters must train in how to tactically tear down walls in the event of a rescue mission during a fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 17:42
|Photo ID:
|6415994
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-UH828-1088
|Resolution:
|4340x2680
|Size:
|743.41 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Responder's Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
