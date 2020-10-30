Cadets from the Company H-4 team try to flip a tire during the Team Challenge Event Friday at the Fall Sandhurst Competition. The Team Challenge Event includes the tire flips, a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) push/pull and log squats. (U.S. Army Photo by CDT Nicholas Mackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 15:04 Photo ID: 6415745 VIRIN: 201105-A-A3342-1004 Resolution: 1550x1033 Size: 1.25 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadet companies battle elements for 12 open spots for Spring Sandhurst [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.