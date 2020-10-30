Cadets from the Company H-4 team try to flip a tire during the Team Challenge Event Friday at the Fall Sandhurst Competition. The Team Challenge Event includes the tire flips, a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) push/pull and log squats. (U.S. Army Photo by CDT Nicholas Mackey)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 15:04
|Photo ID:
|6415745
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-A3342-1004
|Resolution:
|1550x1033
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Cadet companies battle elements for 12 open spots for Spring Sandhurst
