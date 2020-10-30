Cadets from the Company I-4 team perform a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) pull during the Team Challenge Event Friday at the Fall Sandhurst Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Class of 2022 Cadet Ellington Ward)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6415755
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-A3342-1006
|Resolution:
|1550x956
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cadet companies battle elements for 12 open spots Cadet companies battle elements for 12 open spots for Spring Sandhurst [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cadet companies battle elements for 12 open spots for Spring Sandhurst
LEAVE A COMMENT