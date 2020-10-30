Cadet companies battle elements for 12 open spots for Spring Sandhurst

Thirty-nine cadet teams, including all 36 cadet companies, two brigade teams and a U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School team, competed in the nine-event 2020 Fall Sandhurst Competition Friday and Saturday at West Point. The teams were fighting to earn one of the 12 U.S. Corps of Cadets team spots to represent USMA during the 2021 Spring Sandhurst International Military Skills Competition at West Point. (Above) Members of Company D-2 lift a log in sync during the Team Challenge Event, which assessed the team’s ability to work together to complete the task in an unspecified amount of time. (U.S. Army Photo by Class of 2022 Cadet Ellington Ward)

