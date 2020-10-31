Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Thirty-nine cadet teams, including all 36 cadet companies, two brigade teams and a U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School team, competed in the nine-event 2020 Fall Sandhurst Competition Friday and Saturday at West Point. The teams were fighting to earn one of the 12 U.S. Corps of Cadets team spots to represent USMA during the 2021 Spring Sandhurst International Military Skills Competition at West Point. (Above) Class of 2022 Cadet and Company F-4 member Minki Seo performs a deadlift during the Functional Fitness Event. (U.S. Army Photo by Class of 2021 Cadet Angeline Tritschler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet companies battle elements for 12 open spots for Spring Sandhurst [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

