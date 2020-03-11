Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners [Image 4 of 6]

    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, presents an award to Maj. Brian P. Spooner, with AC/S Recruiting Staff, Headquarters and Service Battalion for winning 1st place in the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Spooner participated in the competition voice his opinion on the training of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
    “I am a civilian trained Airframe and Power plant mechanic that had two years of schooling and five years of Aviation Maintenance experience prior to commissioning with an aviation contract,” says Spooner. “Once I checked into my first squadron, It was immediately evident to me that we could do better recruiting, training, and retaining our aviation maintainers. I felt that part of the solution in the fight to achieve greater aviation readiness might be to actively recruit from civilian aviation schools throughout our nation. Investing in our Marines on the front end of their careers would better prepare our aviation maintainers to face the daily challenges they face on the flight line.” Spooner was recruited from RS Orange, and his home town is Brea, Calif.

