    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners [Image 2 of 6]

    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, presents an award to Lance Cpl. Andrew S. Sellers, with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion for winning 1st Place in the junior Marine division in the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Sellers participated in the competition to express his opinion in the recruiting Process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
    “Participating in this competition was a unique opportunity to provide some of my insights,” says Sellers. “Since I am fairly young to the Marine Corps and was recruited as a musician I thought I would share some of my opinions to help improve that process.” Sellers was recruited out of Auburn, Alabama, and his home town is Phenix City, Alabama.

