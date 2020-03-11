Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Winners of the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition [Image 5 of 6]

    Winners of the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to the winners of the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Marines were encouraged to participate in the competition for the opportunity to give their opinions to better the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 12:27
    Photo ID: 6415566
    VIRIN: 201104-M-CI314-1026
    Resolution: 4172x2781
    Size: 453.15 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winners of the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners
    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners
    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners
    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners
    Winners of the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition
    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Competition
    Marines
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT