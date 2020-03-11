Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to the winners of the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Marines were encouraged to participate in the competition for the opportunity to give their opinions to better the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6415566
|VIRIN:
|201104-M-CI314-1026
|Resolution:
|4172x2781
|Size:
|453.15 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winners of the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
