    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners [Image 3 of 6]

    2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, presents an award to Sgt Michael Farrell, a drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion for winning 2nd Place in the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Farrell participated in the competition to offer his ideas about recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
    “To start a conversation in enabling critical thinking in Recruit Training,” says Farrell. Farrell was recruited out of RS Albany, and his home town is Albany, NY.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

