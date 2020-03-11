Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, presents an award to Sgt Michael Farrell, a drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion for winning 2nd Place in the 2020 Future Force Writing Competition at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Farrell participated in the competition to offer his ideas about recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

“To start a conversation in enabling critical thinking in Recruit Training,” says Farrell. Farrell was recruited out of RS Albany, and his home town is Albany, NY.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 12:27 Photo ID: 6415564 VIRIN: 201104-M-CI314-1019 Resolution: 2939x1959 Size: 258.92 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 Future Force Writing Competition Winners [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.