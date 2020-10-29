U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelli Alvarez Cordoba, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, holds two coins at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 29, 2020. As a UDM for the MMS, Alvarez oversees the deployment of more cargo than Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:00 Photo ID: 6415211 VIRIN: 201029-F-BH697-1052 Resolution: 7000x4912 Size: 18.92 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’ [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.