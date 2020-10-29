U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelli Alvarez Cordoba, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, gives a close up of two coins she received at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 29, 2020. Alvarez was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for multiple contributions to several missions, including an equipment exodus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:00 Photo ID: 6415210 VIRIN: 201029-F-BH697-1053 Resolution: 6220x4048 Size: 15.44 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’ [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.