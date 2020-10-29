Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’ [Image 3 of 4]

    Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelli Alvarez Cordoba, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, gives a close up of two coins she received at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 29, 2020. Alvarez was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for multiple contributions to several missions, including an equipment exodus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:00
    Photo ID: 6415210
    VIRIN: 201029-F-BH697-1053
    Resolution: 6220x4048
    Size: 15.44 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’ [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’
    Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’
    Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’
    Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airlifter of the Week: The definition of &lsquo;multitasker&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    mental health
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    UDM
    86 AW
    RAB
    unit deployment manager
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    86th MMS
    airlifter of the week
    World’s Best Wing
    aotw
    86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT