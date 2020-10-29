Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelli Alvarez Cordoba, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, speaks with Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and 86th AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 29, 2020. Alvarez was chosen as Airlifter of the Week for her pivotal role as a UDM in pushing several missions, standardizing asset reporting procedures and supporting 17 other fields in generating three exercises, five temporary duties and an international quality assurance evaluation during worldwide COVID-19 responses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

