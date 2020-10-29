Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:00 Photo ID: 6415205 VIRIN: 201029-F-BH697-1046 Resolution: 6372x3926 Size: 14.38 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Airlifter of the Week: The definition of ‘multitasker’ [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.