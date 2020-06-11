Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Carrier Air Wing 5 Conducts Inflight Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    Commander, Carrier Air Wing 5 Conducts Inflight Change of Command

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 6, 2020) - Capt. Adrian Calder of Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, descends from an FA-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) 76 following an inflight change of command for CVW-5. CVW-5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 03:57
    Photo ID: 6415105
    VIRIN: 201106-N-YQ181-1128
    Resolution: 3759x2685
    Size: 926.18 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Carrier Air Wing 5 Conducts Inflight Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Super Hornet
    CVW 5
    F/A-18E
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CTF 70
    Security and Stability
    Indo-Pacific

