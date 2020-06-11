PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 6, 2020) - Capt. Adrian Calder of Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, lands an FA-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) 76 following an inflight change of command for CVW-5. CVW-5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 03:57
|Photo ID:
|6415104
|VIRIN:
|201106-N-YQ181-1120
|Resolution:
|3312x2204
|Size:
|854.63 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander, Carrier Air Wing 5 Conducts Inflight Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
