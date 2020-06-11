Commander, Carrier Air Wing 5 Conducts Inflight Change of Command

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 6, 2020) – Capt. Adrian Calder, deputy commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, launches off the flight deck of America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, prior to conducting an inflight change of command ceremony. CVW-5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA