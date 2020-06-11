Commander, Carrier Air Wing 5 Conducts Inflight Change of Command

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 6, 2020) – Capt. Adrian Calder relieves Capt. Michael Rovenolt as Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, during an inflight change of command ceremony while flying by America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). CVW-5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

