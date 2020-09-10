Team members cheer on a teammate using a sledge hammer to move a rolled hose across the field during the 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge at the Goodfellow Fire Department on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020. Contestants had to move the rolled hose by only hitting it with the sledge hammer before moving to the next obstacle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:13 Photo ID: 6414868 VIRIN: 201009-F-IK439-1109 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.74 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.