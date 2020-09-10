Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge

Goodfellow Fire Department hosted the 15th Fire Muster Challenge as a part of Fire Prevention Week at the Fire Department here, Oct. 9.



Fire Prevention Week was first recognized in 1922, and is used as a time to highlight preventative measures to help prevent fires.



Formerly called “Firefighter for a Day” the Fire Muster Challenge is an obstacle course consisting of various activities that simulate tasks firefighters perform every day. This year seven teams competed head-to-head for bragging rights and the grand prize of $100.



“We held this so that the community at large can see what it’s like to be a firefighter for a day,” said Goodfellow Deputy Fire Chief Richard Alter. “Because this is fire prevention week, everyone can see what is like to be a firefighter and take safety tips to heart and prevent us from having to come and fight a fire to begin with.”



Beginning with a kettle ball run for over 100-feet, teams then hit a hose with a sledge hammer across five feet, individuals then pulled weighted sleds for over 100-feet. Members then crawled blindly through a confined space trainer, a wooden obstacle designed to simulate a claustrophobic environment. Next, one team member threw a hose and the other had to roll it back up. The second to last obstacle consisted of participants carrying a charged fire hose shooting a target before ringing the fire bell signaling the end of the run.



This year’s slogan for Fire Prevention Week “Being safe in the kitchen” reminded everyone maintain vigilance by having a fire extinguisher in the kitchen, covering pots when needed, and never leaving cooking food unattended.



“Today I and three others from our unit came out to have fun and boost morale by competing,” said Airman 1st Class Joseph Vaughan, 17th Force Support Squadron student entitlement technician. “The whole point of fire prevention week is to make sure that everyone is aware of the steps that we need to take to prevent fires. This is my second year participating and as long as I am at Goodfellow I will compete.”



The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron beat the 17th Force Support Squadron, last year’s reigning champions, with a time of 4:22.



Members could donate blood and enjoy hot dogs and other snacks.



The challenge adjusted to the military’s COVID-19 norm of wearing a mask and remained undeterred.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:13 Story ID: 382452 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.