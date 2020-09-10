A Fire Muster Challenge participant exits the wooden confined space trainer during the obstacle course at the Goodfellow Fire Department on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020. Confined space trainers are used to test firefighter’s ability to remain in control in a small space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)
This work, Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge, by SrA Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS
