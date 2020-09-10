Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge

A Fire Muster Challenge participant exits the wooden confined space trainer during the obstacle course at the Goodfellow Fire Department on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020. Confined space trainers are used to test firefighter’s ability to remain in control in a small space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

