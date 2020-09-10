A target is sprayed from a charged fire hose during the 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge at the Goodfellow Fire Department on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020. The whole team held the hose in place while spraying the target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:13 Photo ID: 6414872 VIRIN: 201009-F-IK439-1294 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 11.41 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.