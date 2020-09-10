Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge [Image 5 of 5]

    Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A target is sprayed from a charged fire hose during the 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge at the Goodfellow Fire Department on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020. The whole team held the hose in place while spraying the target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:13
    Photo ID: 6414872
    VIRIN: 201009-F-IK439-1294
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Goodfellow Fire Department hosts 15th Annual Fire Muster Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

