Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “Shiv” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, performs a demonstration at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show in Sanford, Florida, Nov. 1, 2020. Demonstrations performed at air shows showcase the maneuverability that enables the A-10 to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brian Pontes)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6414485
|VIRIN:
|201101-F-IH072-1304
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|SANFORD, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
