Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020 [Image 11 of 17]

    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020

    SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “Shiv” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, performs a demonstration at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show in Sanford, Florida, Nov. 1, 2020. Demonstrations performed at air shows showcase the maneuverability that enables the A-10 to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brian Pontes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 13:00
    Photo ID: 6414482
    VIRIN: 201101-F-IH072-1297
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: SANFORD, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020
    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    A-10 Warthog
    airshow
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Air Force
    Airman
    brrrt
    A10DemoTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT