A U.S. Air A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team sits on a flightline at Sanford, Florida, Nov. 1, 2020. The demonstration team was there to perform during the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show and showcase its maneuvers and its close air support capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6414486
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-IH072-1011
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|SANFORD, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
