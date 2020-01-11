U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “Shiv” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, performs a demonstration at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show in Sanford, Florida, Nov. 1, 2020. Demonstrations performed at air shows showcase the maneuverability that enables the A-10 to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brian Pontes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 13:00 Photo ID: 6414484 VIRIN: 201101-F-IH072-1300 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.65 MB Location: SANFORD, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show 2020 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.