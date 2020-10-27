U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Freiman, 39th Comptroller Squadron explains his role as a cashier in the cash cage at Incirlik Air Base Wing, Turkey, Oct. 27, 2020. Freiman’s tour of the cash cage is part of a new initiative called Titan Squadron Swap which allows airmen from across the base to better understand how other jobs contribute to the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 04:46
|Photo ID:
|6414171
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-SZ127-0015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
