    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap [Image 1 of 4]

    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jamal Greene, 728th Air Mobility Squadron transient maintenance journeyman, 1st Lt. Joseph Moore, 39th Comptroller Squadron Financial Analysis flight commander, and Staff Sgt. Michael White, 728th AMS transient maintenance craftsman pose for a photo Oct. 27, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The two Airmen from the 728th AMS were the first Airmen to participate in a new program called Titan Squadron Swap, which allows Airmen from across base to learn more about how other units contribute to the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 04:49
    Photo ID: 6414168
    VIRIN: 201027-F-SZ127-0001
    Resolution: 5206x3719
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    USAF
    Readiness
    Titans

