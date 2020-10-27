Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap [Image 3 of 4]

    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colin Watts, 39th Comptroller Squadron budget analyst, explains his job to Senior Airman Jamal Greene, 728th Air Mobility Squadron transient maintenance journeyman and Staff Sgt. Michael White, 728th AMS transient maintenance craftsman, Oct. 27, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Greene and White had the opportunity to learn about Watt’s job within the 39th CPTS through a new initiative called Titan’s Squadron Swap, a program hosted by the company grade officer council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 04:48
    Photo ID: 6414170
    VIRIN: 201027-F-SZ127-0010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap
    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap
    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap
    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    USAF
    Readiness
    Titans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT