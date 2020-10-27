U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colin Watts, 39th Comptroller Squadron budget analyst, explains his job to Senior Airman Jamal Greene, 728th Air Mobility Squadron transient maintenance journeyman and Staff Sgt. Michael White, 728th AMS transient maintenance craftsman, Oct. 27, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Greene and White had the opportunity to learn about Watt’s job within the 39th CPTS through a new initiative called Titan’s Squadron Swap, a program hosted by the company grade officer council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 04:48 Photo ID: 6414170 VIRIN: 201027-F-SZ127-0010 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.67 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.