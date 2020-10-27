Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap [Image 2 of 4]

    39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Adelumola Ajibola, 39th Comptroller Squadron deputy disbursing officer, shows a stack of U.S. currency from within the cash cage during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 27, 2020. Airmen from across base are given the opportunity to learn more about how other units contribute to the wing’s mission through a new program called Titan Squadron Swap, a program hosted by the company grade officer council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 04:48
    Photo ID: 6414169
    VIRIN: 201027-F-SZ127-0021
    Resolution: 4524x3231
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    USAF
    Readiness
    Titans

