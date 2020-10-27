39th ABW Titan Squadron Swap

Tech. Sgt. Adelumola Ajibola, 39th Comptroller Squadron deputy disbursing officer, shows a stack of U.S. currency from within the cash cage during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 27, 2020. Airmen from across base are given the opportunity to learn more about how other units contribute to the wing’s mission through a new program called Titan Squadron Swap, a program hosted by the company grade officer council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

