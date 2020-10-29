Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUNSAN AB, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A compact track loader cuts through concrete with a saw at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. CTLs are outfitted with different tools to help civil engineers with large loading and digging jobs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Will Bracy)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 18:50
    Location: KUNSAN AB, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE fixing it up, holding it down [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    Air Force Times
    Military Times
    U.S. Pacific Forces

