    CE fixing it up, holding it down [Image 3 of 6]

    CE fixing it up, holding it down

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron take cover behind a tactical vehicle at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. During a training event, the unit was repairing an alternate runway while defending their post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 18:50
    Location: 26, KR
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    flight line
    Dirt Boyz
    Wolf Pack
    training event
    light medium tactical vehicle
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW
    tactical vehicle
    alternate runway
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    8 CES
    ReadyAF
    combat track loader

