Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron use a combat track loader to repair an alternate runway at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. During a training event, the unit was repairing an alternate runway while defending their post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6413941
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-SQ280-027
|Resolution:
|5760x3845
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|26, KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CE fixing it up, holding it down [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
